Watch
News

Actions

Kentucky State Police investigating Wolfe County fatal house fire, one child dead

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 11:24 AM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 11:31:02-05

CAMPTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police received a call Friday morning regarding a fatal structure fire on KY 1812 in Wolfe County.

Firefighters discovered human remains inside the burnt residence after the fire was extinguished. The Wolfe County coroner confirmed the victim was a 7-year-old boy.

Investigators are working together to determine the cause of the fire.

Kentucky State Police was assisted on scene by Wolfe County Sheriff’s Department, Wolfe County Fire Department, Hazel Green Fire Department, Vancleve Fire Department, Breathitt/Wolfe EMS and Wolfe County Coroner’s Office.

This case remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police, Morehead.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Join the big Blue Nation!

Join the Big Blue Nation!