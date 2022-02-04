Kentucky State Police investigating Wolfe County fatal house fire, one child dead

CAMPTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police received a call Friday morning regarding a fatal structure fire on KY 1812 in Wolfe County.

Firefighters discovered human remains inside the burnt residence after the fire was extinguished. The Wolfe County coroner confirmed the victim was a 7-year-old boy.

Investigators are working together to determine the cause of the fire.

Kentucky State Police was assisted on scene by Wolfe County Sheriff’s Department, Wolfe County Fire Department, Hazel Green Fire Department, Vancleve Fire Department, Breathitt/Wolfe EMS and Wolfe County Coroner’s Office.

This case remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police, Morehead.