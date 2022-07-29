Kentucky State Police shares how to report missing persons in eastern KY flooding

(LEX 18) — Due to the high volume of calls, Kentucky State Police has shared alternate ways to help report a missing person.

Contact the appropriate phone number below:

If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher, or Leslie counties, contact Post 13 Hazard at 606-435-6069.

If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Magoffin, Johnson, Martin, Floyd, or Pike counties, contact Post 9 Pikeville at 606-433-7711

If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Jackson, Owsley, or Lee counties, contact Post 7 Richmond at 859-623-2404

If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Wolfe or Morgan counties, contact Post 8 Morehead at 606-784-4127

If you wish to report a missing loved one in Harlan County, contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131

If you are unable to get through on the phone KSP urges people to report a missing person via email. Send information to ksppubaff@ky.gov and include the following information:

Your name (first, last)



Your phone number



Missing loved one's name (first, last)



Missing loved ones county of residence



Missing loved one's description (gender, age, race, etc.)



Missing loved one's home address, and phone number (if known).

This information will be forwarded to the appropriate KSP Post for further investigation.

"KSP is doing everything in its power to continue to provide services to all members of the community. During these times, preservation of life becomes paramount."

For more information on which Kentucky counties are served by each KSP Post, please visit kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations.