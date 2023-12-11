Kentucky storm chaser describes destruction in Tennesssee

(LEX 18) — A western Kentucky man was right in the middle of this weekend's storms, following their path into Tennessee.

23-year-old Chris Hall made his way from Bowling Green to Clarksville to Springfield, Tennessee. He then went back into Kentucky and updated his social media followers along the way.

"I'm seeing people in Clarksville, people in Oakwood, all the way up to the Kentucky-Tennessee state line saying you need to be watching this storm," said Hall. "I think it was about five minutes later, it was a tornado warning and then it dropped a tornado."

Hall was able to describe in real time what he saw, all while showing how bad it is. It's all he's ever wanted to do.

"It's really been a lifelong dream," he said.

The recent tornado comes two years after devastating tornadoes hit the western Kentucky area.

Chris Hall runs 606 Storm Chasing, mainly from donations.