Kentucky Supreme Court to release new rulings at noon, could decide Gov. Beshear's emergency powers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Supreme Court has announced that they plan to release opinions at noon Saturday.

The announcement says the justices added the date "to ensure the expeditious release of decisions." With that in mind, the justices could announce a decision on Gov. Beshear's emergency powers when it comes to the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kentucky.

On Thursday, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order against the governor's executive order on a mask mandate for private schools in Kentucky. The governor's office says the ruling only applies to schools within the Catholic Diocese of Covington.

Masks are still required in public schools and child care facilities after a decision by the Kentucky Board of Education. They were issued independently of Gov. Beshear's executive order.