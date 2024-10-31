Clark County voters turn out for early voting

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The line ebbed and flowed as Clark County voters made their voices heard on the first day of early in-person voting in Kentucky.

“I’m voting early!” Sandy Watts exclaimed. “Because I think voting is important, I think it's our voice and we need to be heard, and it opened up today so I came today.”

Clark Gilmore didn’t want to take the risk of waiting to vote.

“I decided to vote early because as a Christian, this is probably the most important election of my life, and if something happens to me next week and for some reason I can't be here, I wanted to know I got my vote in,” said Gilmore.

For Kimberly McClain, a weekend work shift sent her to the polls early.

“I was raised in a household where we were taught to vote, my mom was involved in politics in Clark County, she raised me to do the same,” said McClain.

With Clark County Clerk Michelle Turner at the helm, the line moved swiftly.

“Each year we have tweaked this, and I feel like it's gotten better each year. I'm pretty proud of my team there,” said Turner.

In Clark County, early in-person voting continues at the courthouse on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can learn more about your voting options and polling place here.