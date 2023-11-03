Daniel Cameron makes final push in battleground Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Daniel Cameron spoke about the importance of Madison County, a battleground county, in the governor's race while he made a strategic campaign stop in Richmond on Friday.

"This is a big county for us. We feel like we’re going to turn the tide here," said Cameron. "But we’re going to turn the tide in a lot of counties because folks do not want a governor that openly endorses Joe Biden. And that’s what we had in Andy Beshear."

Cameron used new polling data to energize his supporters, saying that his message resonates with Kentucky.

“Just this morning, we saw a poll that has this race tied 47 to 47.”

"I’ve said all along, we are going to win this race. I had no doubts about that," Cameron later told reporters. "Look, Andy Beshear is unpopular."

At the end of Cameron's event, a speaker addressed the crowd, encouraging donations. The speaker explained that if enough money is raised, they can pay for a Cameron voter call with former president Donald Trump before Election Day.

But will Trump campaign in person for Cameron?

"The president has already been on television for us. He just put out a very strong endorsement video," said Cameron. "He summed it up pretty well. He said Andy Beshear's been a disaster for Kentucky. We need to change course on Nov. 7th and I'm excited to be the next governor of Kentucky."

Gov. Andy Beshear also made a campaign stop in Richmond this week. On Friday, he spent most of his campaign time in western Kentucky.