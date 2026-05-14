Early in-person voting begins, 2026 Kentucky primary could see record turnout

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Early in-person voting began Thursday morning for Kentucky's primary election, with polls opening at 8:30 a.m. and voters already turning out at locations across Lexington.

Fayette County Clerk Susan Lamb said voter turnout is expected to be very high, citing absentee voting numbers that have already surpassed previous primary elections and the significance of several races on the ballot.

"Because we have a Senate seat that's opened. A federal Senate seat and then we have the Congressional seat," Lamb said.

Lamb called this the most important primary election of her 61 years on earth.

Early voting was born out of necessity in 2020 to keep people from crowding one another as COVID-19 was spreading. It has since become a widely welcomed convenience for voters.

Cecil Richardson voted at Lexington's Northside Library and said the process went smoothly.

"I like it. It's a good thing we're doing this," Richardson said.

Caroline Brinson echoed that sentiment after casting her votes.

"If you do it just like you did today, I think it's wonderful. I didn't have to wait in line. I was in and out," Brinson said.

Among the races drawing the most attention is the contest to replace Mitch McConnell in the U.S. Senate. Richardson said he believes the outcome will have national implications.

"Oh yes! It's going make a big difference in Washington. I hope it does too with what we're going through right now," Richardson said.

Not all voters are focused solely on federal races. Elijah Cooper said a local contest brought him to the polls.

"I get in and look up some of the stuff that's going on. I was really more interested in the mayor vote this year," Cooper said.

Primary Election Day is Tuesday.

*Early voting continues on Friday and Saturday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. For more information on voting in your county, click here: Polling Locations - State Board of Elections