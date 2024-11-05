Election Eve: What you need to know

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Clerk Susan Lamb likens Election Day - to their Super Bowl.

"I can't wait to see based off what happened with early voting, I can't wait to see what happens tomorrow," said Lamb. "I think the percentage of turnout is going to blow all of our minds."

Lamb tells LEX18 30,000 people early voted in three days. They're already at 12.6% turnout; compare that to the 2024 primary, where the entire turnout was only 12.8% turnout.

"Everybody's vote counts, and it's like having your opinion validated," said Lamb.

People can wear shirts or hats that support their candidate - a state law allows that - however, they can't tell other people at the polling location to vote for them. "That crosses the line of the state statute," said Lamb

Lamb explained that once the last person votes, the voting machines are shut down, the "V" drive is taken out, and they are safely transported with both a Democrat and Republican election official to the clerk's office to be electronically counted. Write-in votes will be hand-counted.

"We will actually be reporting percentages like the old days, and not everything is going to be flushed at one time," said Lamb.

She said there is one last thing she wants voters to consider.

"Everybody has their right to their opinion, and just be respectful of each other when you're going out to cast your vote," said Lamb.

Polls are open from 6 am to 6 pm. If you're in line at 6 pm, you will be able to cast your vote.