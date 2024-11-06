Lines steady at Fayette County polls on Election Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lines were steady all day Tuesday at the more than 100 polling locations in Fayette County.

More than 140,000 people voted in the 2024 General Election. Nearly 248,000 people are registered, making turnout around 57%.

"So many people fought for this right and it's our duty as citizens, it's a responsibility that we have," said voter Tiffany Kruger.

Several people told LEX 18 they tried to early vote last week, but it was too crowded. 30,000 people early voted in three days. Tuesday, voters said the process went smoothly.

"I voted at 11 this morning, there was plenty of parking, I went right in there was no line, they gave me the paper, I filled it out and walked out," said voter Peggy Thomas.

More than 1,000 election officials handled both early voting and Election Day in Fayette County. They wanted the message to be heard - that your vote counts.

"I just wanted to make sure that I exercised my right to vote because I know a lot of people aren't able to and having it is such a big privilege," said voter Natalia Calvo.