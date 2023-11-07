Lt. Governor Coleman casts her vote on Election Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — With family by her side, Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman arrived at her voting location just a few miles from the building she hopes to continue calling home for another four years.

“I think with hindsight, you always look back and think I could’ve done something differently, but as we sit here today, I wonder, could we have worked harder? I don’t think so. I think we’ve met every Kentuckian where they are. I think we’ve tried to do the right things for the right reasons,” Mrs. Coleman said of the campaign after casting her vote. “We have hustled all day, every day, to build the kind of Kentucky we want,” she continued.

The Lieutenant Governor is hopeful that this administration’s track record, its support of women’s reproductive rights, the state’s pension system, and public school education, among other things, will help carry them to a victory.

“It’s like I’ve told my players when I was a coach; ‘when the ball goes up for the jump, you’re as good as you’re going to get.’ We’ve done all of the work, left it all on the court, and we’re ready to celebrate a win tonight,” she said.

The campaign between the four people at the top of the state ballot was contentious at times, which always happens, but Lt. Gov. Coleman hopes voters know both sides demonstrated respect for one another.

“With the ads we made, we tried to be positive and highlight Kentuckians. So we did try to stay positive and deliver a non-partisan message about building a better Kentucky together,” she stated.

But the messaging is over now. Voters will be at the booths all day today. By the time she turns in tonight, the Lt. Governor will know if that office at the Capitol will continue to belong to her until 2027.

