Republicans sweep down-ballot races for state office

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Despite the party's loss in the governor's race, Republicans celebrated several wins for state office at a watch party in downtown Louisville on Tuesday.

The party is set to continue holding the positions of attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer, auditor, and commissioner of agriculture for the Commonwealth.

Tuesday night, incumbent Secretary of State Michael Adams spoke to an excited crowd after his race had been called against Democratic challenger Pamela Stevenson.

"These past four years, I've shown you my heart and I've shown you results. I thank Kentuckians across the political spectrum for your overwhelming trust in me. I will not let you down," Adams told a crown on Tuesday night.

Current Republican State Treasurer Allison Ball also celebrated a win. She will now be taking over as auditor of public accounts for the state.

"I am proud to represent you and be a watchdog of taxpayer dollars. It has been an honor to serve you as treasurer. I've gotten to learn a few things in that role, and I am ready to go to do the job as auditor, protect against wage fraud and abuse, be there for you, do the job the way it's supposed to be done," Ball said in a victory speech.

Although current Attorney General Daniel Cameron failed to garner enough support to replace Governor Andy Beshear, his office will continue to be filled by a member of the GOP, Russell Coleman.

Coleman previously served as US attorney for the western district of Kentucky.

The other Republican state office winners celebrated in Garrard County on Tuesday night.

Fifth-generation farmer Jonathan Shell is set to take over as commissioner of agriculture, and former federal prosecutor and veteran, Mark Metcalf, will take over as state treasurer.

