Tracking Kentucky's Election Day security and turnout

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — How secure was Kentucky's Primary Election on Tuesday? The Office of the Attorney General tracked complaints, took questions and will investigate as needed.

Despite the low voter turnout predicted by Secretary of State Michael Adams, Attorney General Russell Coleman says he's confident about the ballots' protection.

That confidence comes from his faith in the Election Integrity Command Center in Frankfort and the work of several agencies taking calls and investigating claims of fraud. They included prosecutors and investigators in the attorney general's office, FBI, and state police.

"We want to show Kentuckians that we take election law seriously, election fraud seriously. They can have confidence that our election process is secure. Kentucky has secure elections because of common sense policies that have been enacted in recent years," said Coleman.

One of those laws he's referring to is the Voter ID law, which requires specific forms of ID to vote.

In 2023, there were no confirmed instances of election fraud.

In 2022, a tip to the hotline led to the prosecution and conviction of seven individuals in Monroe County.

Coleman pointed to that case as evidence of the importance of their work to stop fraud.

Even before Election Day, the hotline received 35 calls. As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, there were 32 Election Day complaints received. The numbers are constantly updated, and each complaint is investigated to determine validity.

Election experts say voting fraud is rare. Still, each complaint is investigated.

Kentuckians can report suspected election law violations by calling the hotline at (800) 328-vote or submitting a complaint online.

