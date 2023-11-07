What you need to know before heading to the polls on Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tuesday morning, Kentuckians are set to take to the polls to decide who will serve as governor of the Commonwealth come the end of the year, as well as several other state offices.

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams reported that 260,324 voters took advantage of early voting this year, which is up slightly from 253,018 in 2022.

He estimates turnout this year will be somewhere around 42%, similar to last year.

Yesterday, 82,099 KY voters took advantage of Saturday voting, up from 81,150 the same day in 2022. Overall, 260,324 voters used early voting, up from 253,018 the same period in 2022. Absentees are down from 2022 though, so I still believe turnout will be around last year's 42%. — Michael Adams, KY Secretary of State (@KYSecState) November 5, 2023

A recent poll from Emerson College has the two candidates neck-and-neck, pushing both to make the most of their final day of campaigning on Monday.

Both Cameron and Beshear made final stops in Fayette County on Monday.

"I'm grateful that you see the potential in front of us as a state, you see the opportunity that's in front of us and you are willing to work to make sure we create that better future for the next generation," Beshear told a crowd.

"Get to the polls tomorrow to demonstrate a resounding voice for common sense values that can lead this state for the decade to come," Cameron told voters.

Other key state offices up for election on Tuesday are secretary of state, attorney general, auditor of public accounts, state treasurer, and commissioner of agriculture.

On Tuesday, polls across Kentucky will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

As long as voters are in line by 6 p.m., they will be allowed to vote.

Voters must be registered to vote and have valid identification with them when they arrive. Voter ID requirements can be foundhere.

To find more information about polling locations and what to bring to the ballot box, you can visit the Kentucky State Board of Electionswebsite.

