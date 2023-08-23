Kentucky’s heat wave; HVAC specialists offer air conditioning efficiency tips

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With Kentucky in its fourth consecutive day above 90 degrees and about to reach its hottest temperatures of the season thus far, air conditioning units everywhere are getting a significant workout. This would be the worst time for your unit to experience a breakdown or even a reduction in performance.

With that in mind, GreenBox Heating & Air pros offer several tips to keep your system working well while keeping your monthly bill within reason.