Kentucky's longest-held death row inmate loses appeal again, AG announces

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky's longest-held death row inmate, who received the capital sentence after a gruesome triple homicide in 1979, has lost another appeal, according to the office of Attorney General Russell Coleman.

Coleman announced on Monday that the U.S. Court of Appeals upheld Karu Gene White's sentence after he was convicted over 40 years ago for the homicides.

A release read that White has lost several appeals in state and federal court, with his most recent appeals rejection being handed down on Friday, March 14 by a 2-1 Sixth Circuit panel.

“This violent criminal committed these horrific murders more than 40 years ago, and he’s spent the decades since attempting to dodge the justice lawfully delivered by a jury. This ruling upholds the jury’s verdict, gives relief to the victims’ families and clears the way for long-overdue justice,” said Attorney General Coleman.

According to the release, in 1979, White and two juvenile accomplices used a crow bar to "beat a blind 75-year-old, and two other seniors while robbing them in Breathitt County."

The victims were identified as 75-year-old Charlie Gross, his wife 74-year-old Lula Gross, and Lula's brother, 79-year-old Sam Chaney, who were all killed inside a small general store they ran.

“This brutal killer stole my grandparents. Then he took 40 years of my life as he tried to escape justice,” said Mary Lou Herald, the Grosses' granddaughter. “After all this time, we are hopeful the sentence will be carried out and justice will finally be done. I’m grateful to the Office of the Attorney General and every person that worked over the years to ensure my grandparents and family were never forgotten.”