Kevin Grimes wins Jessamine County Sheriff vote over incumbent Kevin Corman

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nicholasville Police Department Community Services Sergeant and D.A.R.E. instructor, Kevin Grimes has replaced the Jessamine County Sheriff incumbent Kevin Corman.

Grimes has served 36 years in law enforcement and almost 23 years at NPD. He was also recognized as the 2017 Kentucky D.A.R.E. Officer of the Year.

"I want to thank all the voters in Jessamine County who came out today to support change in our community," he says.

Grimes' campaign says it's "time to bring integrity and accountability back to the sheriff’s office."

Grimes runs unopposed. There is no Democratic challenger in the general election.

Corman pleaded guilty to a DUI in October of 2021.