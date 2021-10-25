Key dates for figure skating on the road to the 2022 Winter Olympics

There is no individual athlete qualification for the Olympics in figure skating, rather, each National Olympic Committee selects athletes based on the number of quota spots it has earned. Eligibility for consideration and selection to the 2022 U.S. Olympic Team is based on qualifying to compete at the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

The championships serve as the de facto Olympic Trials event, but American skaters' performances across numerous competitions this season factor into the selection process.

The full document outlining Olympic qualification procedures can be viewed here.

2021 U.S. Championships - Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 11-21, 2021 ✅

The U.S. team for the 2021 World Championships was selected based -- in part -- on results from the 2021 U.S. Championships.

2021 World Championships - Stockholm, Sweden, March 22-28, 2021 ✅

The majority of Olympic quota spots across all disciplines were awarded at the competition, including two spots each for the U.S. in men's and ladies' singles and in pairs, and three in ice dance.

2021 Junior Grand Prix Series (seven international events) - August-October 2021 ✅

The ISU Junior Grand Prix Series includes seven international events annually, featuring skaters ages 13 to 19.

2021 Nebelhorn Trophy - Oberstdorf, Germany, Sept. 20-25, 2021 ✅

Remaining Olympic quota spots (7 for men's singles, 6 for ladies', 3 for pairs, 4 for ice dance) were allocated based on nations' performances. The U.S. picked up one spot each in men's and ladies' singles.

2021 Grand Prix Series competitions - Oct. 22-Nov. 28, 2021

Athletes are assigned to compete at two of six international events including Skate America, Skate Canada, Grand Prix of Italy, Internationaux de France, NHK Trophy (Japan), Rostelecom Cup (Russia). Athletes accrue points based on their finishes at each event, with the top six advancing to the Grand Prix Final.

DATES

Skate America - Oct. 22-24 ✅

Skate Canada - Oct. 29-31

Grand Prix of Italy - Nov. 5-7

NHK Trophy - November 12-14

Internationaux de France - Nov. 19-21

Rostelecom Cup - Nov. 26-28

HOW TO WATCH

Date Competition Time (ET) | Network Saturday, Oct. 30 Skate Canada International 4-6p | NBC Saturday, Nov. 13 Grand Prix of Italy 4-6p | NBC Sunday, Nov. 14 NHK Trophy 4-6p | NBC Sunday, Nov. 21 Internationaux de France 4-6p | NBC Saturday, Nov. 28 Rostelecom Cup 3-6p | NBC

Peacock will also stream coverage of every skate throughout the 2021-22 season.

2021 Challenger Series Events - September-December 2021

Each season, athletes are selected by the U.S. Figure Skating’s IC Discipline Subcommittees for the Challenger Series events. The series consists of several international events during the competition season.

2021 Junior Grand Prix Final - Osaka, Japan, December 9-12, 2021

The top six athletes from the 2021 ISU Junior Grand Prix Series (seven events) in each discipline qualify to compete in the 2021 ISU Junior Grand Prix Final. For entries available to the U.S., athletes are selected for the ISU Junior Grand Prix Series by U.S. Figure Skating’s IC Discipline Subcommittees.

2021 ISU Grand Prix Final - Osaka, Japan, Dec. 9-12, 2021

The top six athletes in each discipline from the 2021 ISU Grand Prix Series qualify to compete in the Grand Prix Final.

HOW TO WATCH

Date Competition Time (ET) | Network Saturday, Dec. 11 ISU Grand Prix Final 10p-12a | NBCSN Sunday, Dec. 12 ISU Grand Prix Final 4-6p | NBC

Peacock will also stream coverage of every skate throughout the 2021-22 season.

2022 U.S. Championships - Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 3-9, 2022

Athletes either qualify for Nationals by placing in the top four at one of three sectional competitions, or (as is the case for most of the top names in the sport), receiving a bye to the competition based on their placement at previous events like the World Championships and or Winter Olympics. Using placement from the U.S. Championships and criteria across other selection events, like consistency, athletes will be ranked by priority and selected to the U.S. Olympic Team.

HOW TO WATCH

Date Event Time (ET) | Network Thursday, Jan. 6 Pairs’ Short 5-7p | USA (Live) Thursday, Jan. 6 Women’s Short 8:30-10:30p | USA (Live) Friday, Jan. 7 Rhythm Dance 4-6p | USA (Live) Friday, Jan. 7 Women’s Free 8-11p | NBC (Live) Saturday, Jan. 8 Men’s Short 4-6p | NBC (Live) Saturday, Jan. 8 Pairs’ Free & Free Dance 7-10p | USA (Live) Sunday, Jan. 9 Men’s Free 2-4p | NBC (Live)

Peacock will also stream coverage of every skate throughout the 2021-22 season.

Olympic Team Named

The ​​​U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Team will be announced on or before Jan. 10, 2022.