Kiefer earns 2nd Olympic gold in women's foil fencing with a victory over American teammate Scruggs

Paris Olympics Fencing
Andrew Medichini/AP
United States' Lee Kiefer celebrates after winning the women's individual Foil final match against United States' Lauren Scruggs during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Paris Olympics Fencing
PARIS (AP) — Lee Kiefer has won back-to-back gold medals in foil fencing and her teammate Lauren Scruggs took the silver to make history as the first Black U.S. fencer to win an Olympic medal in an individual women’s event.

Kiefer won 15-6 in Sunday's final against Scruggs and celebrated by pirouetting down the piste in joy.

Kiefer’s gold medal is the fifth of all time in an individual event for a U.S. fencer. She follows Mariel Zagunis in 2004 and 2008 as the only American fencers to win gold in the same event twice.

