Knott Co. man still missing after 22 years

HINDMAN, Ky. (LEX 18) — 22 years ago, Paul Aaron Triplett dropped off his girlfriend at college and then disappeared without a trace. Triplett disappeared in January of 2002 and his vehicle showed up abandoned in Lexington at the Good Samaritan Hospital parking garage.

In December 2023, Triplett’s family learned new information that they hope will lead to his discovery.

"We just want to bring him home,” Triplett’s sister, Heather Triplett said. “We just want to find him so that he could be buried… He was always trying to make you laugh, telling jokes, he was really funny. And I miss him a lot.”

Months after his disappearance, authorities brought foul play into consideration and placed Triplett at a new scene, not the college. While Heather and her family believed these things to be true, they did not know the report contained these claims until last December.

“If they would have told us this November of 2002, that would have given us three years to pursue answers from the suspect before he passed away and gotten a proper search done on his land which is where my brother is suspected to be at,” Triplett said.

Heather hopes the new information will lead anyone who knows anything about the night her brother disappeared to finally come forward.

“Please don't be scared to come forward," Heather said. “I beg you, please do not be scared. It can be done anonymously... So please don't be scared to come forward and finally put an end to this nightmare."

All Heather hopes to do is to find her brother, lay him to rest, and finally close this hellish chapter of her life. When asked what it would mean to find her brother, Heather said, “It would mean the world to me. You just have no idea.”

If anyone has any information on Paul Aaron Triplett, they can contact KSP at (606) 435-6069 and leave an anonymous tip.

If anyone would like to contact Heather Triplett, they can email her at htriplett@gmail.com.