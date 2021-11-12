Kristara's Day to raise awareness for single mothers struggling with addiction

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The city of Frankfort has declared Tuesday, November 16, as Kristara's Day.

Kristara Bell Amey was a single mother who struggled with substance abuse. She died last year.

Her best friend Brittany Campbell has set out to make sure she's never forgotten and to help all the Kristaras she can.

"We were talking about life in general. And I just told her if anything was to happen, I will never forget you, and I made dead on my promise," said Campbell.

In addition to getting Mayor of Frankfort Layne Wilkerson to sign a proclamation for Kristara's Day, Campbell is also hosting an event at the Berry Hill Mansion. The goal is to bring awareness about single mothers struggling with addiction, to bring resources to those suffering, and to honor those in active recovery.

"Krissy got sober many times. It's not the fact that she didn't want to stay sober or just other factors. So I know there's other women in the same circumstances in the same predicament. And we just want to help those women," said Campbell.

November 16 is Kristara's birthday. Campbell says she's hopeful all the attention will help amplify their message.

"There is hope. Never give up," said Campbell. "She's not the only one. There are Kristara's that are still existing that are still struggling with substance abuse and single mothers."

Campbell's non-profit "Strengthening Transformations" organized the event.

Strengthening Transformations Inc. is a minority woman-led non-profit organization that advocates, mentors, and educates women and girls through workshops and community partnerships.

Speakers will include:

Van Ingram, Executive Director for the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy

Danielle Perkins, KSP Angel Initiative Program

Marie Winfrey, Franklin County Harm Reduction Specialist

Andrea Bruhn, New Vista: Mental Health & Substance Use Services