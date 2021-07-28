Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

Kristof Milak breaks Olympic record for 200m butterfly gold

items.[0].image.alt
Getty Images
Getty Images
Kristof Milak breaks Olympic record for 200m butterfly gold
Posted at 8:07 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 22:40:04-04

Hungary's Kristof Milak was unable to break his own world record, but he still managed to grab gold in the men's 200m butterfly -- in an Olympic record-worthy 1:51:25. It was the Hungarian's third-fastest swim ever. 

Japan's Tomoru Honda and Italy's Federico Burdisso finished second and third, respectively, with 1:53:73 and 1:54:75.  

Milak's time still tops the previous world record of 1:51:51, set by Michael Phelps in 2009. Phelps held the record for almost exactly a decade before the Hugarian shattered it at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships with 1:50:73.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo