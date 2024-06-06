Watch Now
Winchester man arrested, charged after allegedly being linked to April death

Posted at 10:31 AM, Jun 06, 2024

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested by the Winchester Police Department on May 30 and charged after detectives presented evidence that the alleged suspect was linked to a death in April, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office-Kentucky reported.

Officials with the county detailed that 25-year-old Chase Osborne was arrested in Winchester following an investigation by detectives and the presentation of evidence to the Montgomery County Grand Jury.

Osborne, officials reported, was charged with the following:

  • Manslaughter 2nd Degree
  • TICS, 1st Offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl or Fentanyl Derivatives)
  • Persistent Felony Offender-2nd Degree

Upon his arrest, officials noted that Osborne was also charged with the following:

  • TICS, 1st Offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives)
  • Poss of Marijuana

The MCSO asked the community, that if you have information on illegal activity you can "report it at our office at 859.498.8704, our social media messaging, our website or email at tips@montgomerycountysheriff.net."

