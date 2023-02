PERRYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is reporting that human remains found in Boyle County on January 20 have been identified.

The remains were identified as 49-year-old Anna M. Cummins of Perryville, Kentucky.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation should contact KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

