KSP investigates officer-involved shooting on Lonan Court, identifies Lexington officer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After preliminary investigation, Kentucky State Police has released more information and identified the Lexington police officer involved in a shooting February 7 on Lonan Court.

On Feb 7., Lexington Police Department responded to a report of domestic violence on Lonan Court but were unable to make contact with individuals inside the home.

Police and firefighters returned to the same residence about 45 minutes later after receiving a call that a vehicle had attempted to strike a pedestrian and had collided into the home.

Officers located a damaged vehicle in the driveway and attempted to make contact with the driver, 29-year-old Lasielle White, who was still in the vehicle with the doors locked and windows rolled up.

White refused multiple verbal commands from officers to exit the vehicle and then attempted to flee from officers in the vehicle, striking a police cruiser, and accelerating in the direction of firefighters.

According to KSP, Officer Jordan Whitman, a 3-year veteran of LPD, discharged an agency-issued firearm striking White, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital.

White is facing charges of attempted murder, fleeing or evading police, criminal mischief, and wanton endangerment.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing at this time. Officer Whitman has been placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation.