Man accused of causing motorcycle crash that seriously injured girlfriend

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A motorcycle crash stemming from an alleged domestic violence dispute ended with one person in the hospital and another behind bars, according to authorities.

26-year-old Brenden Cummins is charged with assault, DUI, open container in a motor vehicle, and reckless driving.

According to an arrest citation, Cummins told deputies that he discovered his girlfriend, Faith Newsome, was with someone else at Rose's Pub in Frankfort.

Cummins went to the bar, and a domestic dispute with Newsome escalated, causing his girlfriend to leave the pub with someone else on a motorcycle, according to the police report.

Cummins followed the motorcycle down Georgetown Road. An eyewitness described Cummins driving recklessly at a high speed and swerving in and out of vehicles.

According to the report, Cummins then hit the rear of the motorcycle with his vehicle, causing Newsome to be thrown off and pinned under his vehicle.

Newsome’s family tells LEX 18 that several friends responded to the crash and helped lift the vehicle off of Newsome. She was taken to the hospital, where her leg had to be amputated.

At the scene, Cummins refused to perform a field sobriety test, but in a preliminary breath test, Cummins blew a .138.

Deputies also found several open alcohol containers at the scene that they believe came from Cummins’ vehicle.

Cummins is held at the Franklin County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond, but this isn’t his first domestic violence offense.

In October 2023, Cummins pleaded guilty to terroristic threatening, resisting arrest, and public intoxication. He received a 90-day suspension on the condition he didn’t receive new criminal charges.

In January, Cummins was charged with strangulation, criminal mischief, assault, and terroristic threatening. In April, he pleaded guilty to assault-domestic violence, but the other charges were dismissed. In this instance, Newsome told authorities that Cummins choked her twice during an argument before hitting her windshield and causing it to break. Cummins received 180 days suspended on the condition he does not receive any new criminal charges and has no contact with the victim.

Having received new charges and making contact with the victim along with receiving new charges, Cummins will be in court on May 28 for a hearing.