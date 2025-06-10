KSP investigating two-vehicle crash that killed man in Adair County

ADAIR COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reported that an investigation is underway after a two-vehicle crash on Monday night on Russell Spring Road in Adair County resulted in the death of a man.

KSP detailed that the preliminary investigation found that 39-year-old Lucas Gregorio of Columbia was traveling west on Russell Springs Road when he "crossed the center line of the roadway." He then reportedly crashed into a Dodge Ram that was traveling east on the road.

Gregorio was pronounced dead on the scene by the Adair County Coroner. According to KSP, the driver and passenger of the other vehicle were taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, KSP noted.