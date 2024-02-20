KSP: Man facing several charges of attempted murder of a police officer in Laurel County

LILY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is facing several attempted murder charges after a shooting involving police in Laurel County.

The shooting happened earlier this month while police were pursuing a vehicle. Kentucky State Police say officers with the London Police Department were trying to stop a vehicle for suspicion of impaired driving within the city limits of London.

When the vehicle failed to stop, KSP says it resulted in a police chase, and deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office joined the pursuit. According to KSP, during the chase, the driver pulled out a gun, rolled down the driver's window, and fired shots in the direction of the officers. According to KSP, the vehicle turned onto Brannon Mill Road, leaving the roadway and entering a residential area.

Police say the driver, identified as 31-year-old Dylan Southerland, exited the vehicle at that time while still firing shots toward the officers. Authorities from both departments returned fire, hitting Southerland. He was then placed under arrest while first aid was being performed and was later taken by EMS workers to UK Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

On Saturday, February 17, Southerland was released from the hospital and taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center. He's charged with four counts of attempted murder of a police officer, and additional charges are expected.