KSP: One person dead after hit-and-run in Pike County, driver arrested

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead after a hit-and-run that happened on Wednesday night in Pike County.

According to the Kentucky State Police, the collision happened on US 460 in the Millard community.

When arriving on the scene, police say that it was discovered that Clinton Justice was driving a 2013 Ford Edge when he struck Eric Justice, who was riding a bicycle.

According to police, Clinton Justice fled the scene but was later located and arrested. He is booked in the Pike County Detention Center and facing the following charges:



leaving the scene of an accident

operating a motor vehicle under the influence

vehicular homicide when under the influence

KSP says that Eric Justice was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner's Office.

This is an ongoing investigation by KSP Accident Reconstructionist Trooper Matt Smith.