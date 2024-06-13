Watch Now
KSP: One person dead after hit-and-run in Pike County, driver arrested

Pike County Detention Center
Posted at 1:20 PM, Jun 13, 2024

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead after a hit-and-run that happened on Wednesday night in Pike County.

According to the Kentucky State Police, the collision happened on US 460 in the Millard community.

When arriving on the scene, police say that it was discovered that Clinton Justice was driving a 2013 Ford Edge when he struck Eric Justice, who was riding a bicycle.

According to police, Clinton Justice fled the scene but was later located and arrested. He is booked in the Pike County Detention Center and facing the following charges:

  • leaving the scene of an accident
  • operating a motor vehicle under the influence
  • vehicular homicide when under the influence

KSP says that Eric Justice was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner's Office.
This is an ongoing investigation by KSP Accident Reconstructionist Trooper Matt Smith.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

