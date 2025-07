GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is asking the public for information after a vehicle killed a pedestrian on I-75 north in Grant County overnight on Thursday and did not stop.

KSP detailed that at around 2:40 a.m. on Thursday the pedestrian was hit and killed near the 153 mile marker. KSP asked that anyone with information on the fatal collision, contact KSP Post 6 at 859-428-1212.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.