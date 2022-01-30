KSP: trooper shot six times by suspect in Cynthiana

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police says that the trooper shot during a traffic stop has been released from the hospital, and is recovering at home.

KSP says the trooper was shot six times. Three of the gunshots hit his bulletproof vest, one shot struck his taser, another hit his raddio, and one shot did hit the trooper.

KSP says the shot caused a serious, but non-life-threatening, injury.

The trooper, who has not been named, was first transported to a hospital in Cynthiana, then was later taken to UK Hospital in Lexington.

The suspect, 22-year-old LeeQuan Taylor from Lexington, was arrested hours later, around 10:00 Friday night.

Kentucky Online Offender Lookup (KOOL) Picture of LeeQuan Taylor from KOOL

Taylor is charged with first-degree assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and attempted murder of a police officer. He is being held at the Bourbon County Detention Center in Paris.

On Saturday, we spoke with Cynthiana Police Chief Doug Robinson, who says it's important to note the importance of protective vests for law enforcement officers.

"It gave the young man a chance. And whether it saved his life or not, I would argue that it did. And I just think you can't, with the importance of vests in law enforcement, you can't communicate that strongly enough," said Chief Robinson.