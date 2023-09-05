Watch Now
Labor Day travel numbers up double-digits at Blue Grass Airport

Posted at 10:50 PM, Sep 04, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Blue Grass Airport saw a significant increase in travelers over the Labor Day holiday from 2022.

Amy Caudill, spokesperson for the airport, said the airport saw about 18,000 travelers from Thursday to Monday.

That's an increase of about 12% from last year.

Nationally, the Transportation Security Administration expected to screen about 14 million travelers over the weekend, an increase of 11%.

The TSA said the summer of 2023 has been busier than 2019, making it the busiest summer on record.

