Last-minute shoppers brace for winter weather setbacks

Posted at 6:33 PM, Dec 21, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Foot traffic hit Fayette Mall on Wednesday as shoppers scrambled to cross off the final items of their Christmas lists.

“Christmas is right around the corner; the holidays are here. It’s been very busy, very fun here at Fayette Mall,” said Marketing Director Rabiya Syed.

Some shoppers admitted to running behind on their shopping, others simply wanted to make sure they weren’t missing good holiday bargains, but everyone had one concern looming.

“I’d like to be done before cold weather officially hits,” said Devon Daniel.

“We’re just trying to get prepared for it, like if or not it’s coming,” said Branstan Barett.

Another shopper, Morrison Williamson said, “We’re gonna try to get back before it hits western Kentucky.”

With winter weather en route, shoppers are racing against more than Christmas’ deadline.

“I would tell them to come early and be prepared. It will be warm in the mall, but bring your layers for outside and get it done as soon as possible,” warned mall vendor Emily Marshall.

To accommodate shoppers, the Fayette Mall will open early Thursday, Friday and Saturday. You can find updated hours here: https://www.shopfayette-mall.com/hours

“That’s how we’re serving our community, and we’ll always keep a close watch on weather and monitor conditions and we’ll be sure to share info via social media and our website if there’s anything we need to communicate,” said Syed.

