Laurel County Sheriff's searching for 2 people connected to multiple thefts

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office asked the community for help in finding 2 people connected to three thefts at three different stores in Laurel County.

According to officials, video surveillance captured the two individuals who were "apparently involved" in the thefts at stores along KY 229 in Laurel County.

Officials asked that anyone with information on the identity of the individuals to call the sheriff's office at 606-864-6600, send a message to the office's Facebook page, or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.gov.