Report: Law firm investigating sexual assault at Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington law firm is representing a patient who was allegedly sexually assaulted while receiving care at Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital and is calling for other potential victims to come forward.

Minner Vines Injury Lawyers announced Monday that they are representing a client who reported being sexually assaulted by a nurse technician at the facility while receiving rehabilitative care following an operation. The firm said it has been reported that other women were also subjected to sexual assault by the same employee.

The investigation is ongoing, and the firm believes there may be other individuals with relevant information, including former patients, family members, and healthcare workers who witnessed or have knowledge of inappropriate conduct or patient safety concerns at the facility.

"Our client has the capacity and the voice to come forward," said Attorney Tyler Koch. "Tragically, many victims of sexual assault in healthcare facilities lack the ability to disclose abuse, leaving them dependent on others to speak up and demand accountability."

The firm is asking anyone with information about sexual assault or misconduct at Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Facility to contact them at 859-550-2900. All contacts are confidential, and consultations are available at no cost.