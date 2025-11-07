Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Law firms file lawsuit against UPS following deadly Louisville plane crash

AP
This photo provided by the National Transportation Safety Board shows UPS plane crash scene on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 in Louisville, Ky. (NTSB via AP)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two Kentucky law firms have filed a lawsuit against UPS and other parties following the plane crash in Louisville on November 5, which resulted in 13 deaths, several injuries, and property damage.

Whiteford Taylor & Preston, in partnership with Peterson Law, is representing several Kentucky families of the injured and deceased, as well as Grade A Recycling and its employees, for damages sustained in the crash.

The legal team is led by Masten Childers III, Managing Partner of Whiteford's Kentucky offices, and Justin Peterson, Founding Partner of Peterson Law, according to a press release.

"This was a heartbreaking loss that impacted not only the families involved but also the broader Louisville community," Childers said. "We intend to pursue justice for those whose lives were forever changed that day."

"Every family deserves to know the truth and to be represented by a legal team willing to fight for them when large corporations fail to uphold their duty of care," Peterson said.

