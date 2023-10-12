Lawmakers receive update on juvenile justice reform

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — For months, troubling stories of rioting, violence, and sexual assault were reported on Kentucky's juvenile justice system.

The ongoing issue prompted lawmakers to respond during this year's legislative session, ultimately creating a DJJ work group to reform the system.

In a meeting on Thursday, lawmakers received an update from representatives within the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, Department of Juvenile Justice and Kentucky Public Defenders.

The Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy also shared concerning youth and juvenile detention center conditions.

Lauren Bieger Hunter with the Department of Public Advocacy shared accounts of isolation being used even when facility staffing was adequate, and kids hadn't violated a major rule.

“I want to make sure I make this clear,” said Hunter. “Kids are never out. They occasionally get a shower; they occasionally get a phone call. They're not going to school; they’re not getting counseling. They're in the cell all the time.”

Thursday’s meeting also included a recent statistic on the implementation of oleoresin capsicum spray, or OC spray, in youth detention facilities.

According to Larry Chandler, deputy director for the Office of Detention at the Department of Juvenile Justice, the numbers are promising.

In the six months before the implementation of OC spray, Chandler reported 29 incidents of staff being assaulted by youth. In the six months after the implementation of OC spray, Chandler counted eight assaults.

"It doesn't prevent all assaults, but it's a deterrent, I think," said Chandler.

As lawmakers listened to the updates on progress in some areas and rising concern in others, they vowed to keep their eye on the ball as investigations and findings continue.

“I hope the working group that’s been working on DJJ issues will be able to take this up, that we don’t lose sight of this because children's lives are on the line,” said Rep. Lindsey Burke of Lexington. ‘We owe them a duty of care if we are taking them out of our communities.”

