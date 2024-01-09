Lawmakers weigh options to improve affordable childcare in Kentucky

(LEX 18) — It's called the "childcare benefits cliff," and advocates say Kentucky is dangerously close to falling off as more families struggle to avoid the rising costs of daycare and facilities face a childcare worker shortage.

During a meeting Tuesday morning with the Senate Families and Children Committee, Sarah Vanover with Kentucky Youth Advocates said childcare is infrastructure.

"Without it, families cannot go to work," she said. "And without it, families cannot provide for themselves, and the community suffers as a whole. So we need to think of childcare as part of our infrastructure and why it's so important to keep in place."

According to Vanover, the current statewide childcare capacity is around 164,000 children. She estimates the state needs at least a 50% increase in capacity.

Lawmakers also heard from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services about federal funding for Kentucky daycares, which is running out.

"It's a tremendous burden on families," said Eric Friedlander. "We don't have enough capacity."

Vanover said some progress has been made, like start-up grants for daycares in childcare deserts. But she said lawmakers should consider more options, including increasing the number of childcare providers in Kentucky, increasing subsidies for childcare programs, and increasing childcare subsidies for families.

Presenters also touted the benefits of Universal Pre-K, one of Governor Andy Beshear's major goals for this term.

According to Vanover, University of Kentucky data shows the average salary for a childcare worker in Kentucky is $12.39/hour, or close to $26,000 annually full-time. The Annie E. Casey Foundation says 98% of occupations make more than childcare workers, many of whom don't have benefits.

