Lawrenceburg fire warns public about lithium-ion batteries after house fire

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lawrenceburg Fire and Rescue provided safety tips on lithium-ion batteries after a house fire on Monday was reportedly caused by an ignited battery from an electric scooter.

According to officials, the Lawrenceburg Fire Department was called to a structure fire at around 1:40 a.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, crews determined that the source of the smoke and flames was a lithium-ion battery pack from an electric scooter that "ignited inside the home," officials reported.

The fire was quickly contained and no injuries were reported, officials detailed.

The department released the following warning about off-brand batteries and chargers:

"Be cautious when purchasing off-brand or 'compatible' batteries and chargers, especially from online re-sellers. While they may fit your device and cost a fraction of the price, they often do not undergo the same rigorous safety testing as name-brand components. These lower-cost alternatives can easily overheat, short-circuit, or fail, leading to fires and severe property damage."

In addition, officials provided safety tips regarding lithium-ion batteries:

Use only manufacturer-approved batteries and chargers;

Never charge unattended or overnight, especially indoors;

Charge on a non-combustible surface away from flammable materials like curtains or bedding;

Inspect batteries regularly. If damaged, swollen, or overheating, stop using and dispose of properly; and

Store and charge in a cool, dry, ventilated space—ideally on a hard surface like concrete or tile.

Officials reminded the public that fires involving lithium-ion batteries can ignite quickly and can be difficult to extinguish. If you smell burning plastic, hear popping, or see smoke, evacuate and immediately dial 9-1-1.