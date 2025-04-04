Lawsuit claims Fayette Co. assistant prosecutor took nude photos of woman in 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A filed lawsuit claims that a Fayette County assistant prosecutor took nude photos of a woman while she was getting a spray tan in April 2024.

The lawsuit is filed against the unidentified male subject who allegedly took the photos without consent, along with Fayette County Attorney Angela C. Evans, who the unnamed man worked under.

According to the document, the woman was receiving a spray tan at an apartment complex across the street from the office of Evans, when the woman reportedly saw the unnamed man staring at her with his phone out.

The spray tan technician then helped the woman cover up. The lawsuit read that the man realized the woman noticed him before he allegedly turned his office light off and continued to hold his phone out facing the woman.

The lawsuit added that the woman requested, through her counsel, that the phone be looked over to ensure no photos or videos were taken. However, Evans "refused to allow an inspection of the subject phone," the lawsuit read.

The lawsuit lists claims against Evans that include negligence; negligence hiring, training, supervision, and retention; and causation and damages.

Meanwhile, the claims against the unknown man include negligence; voyeurism, distribution of sexually explicit images without consent; and damages.

The lawsuit lists the following damages requested by the woman: