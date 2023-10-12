LCA teacher and coach remembered for humble spirit, legendary athleticism

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Christian Academy is remembering a beloved member of its community. 63-year-old Pete Akatsa died from colon cancer on Saturday.

Before Coach Pete taught for 25 years at LCA, he represented his home country of Kenya in two Olympic games, playing field hockey in 1984 and 1988. He also helped lead his team to gold in the 1987 All-African Games.

But those who loved Akatsa say they never heard him brag about his legendary athletic career.

"He was a better athlete than anyone he coached, but you never felt that way," said Matt Vogel, who played for Akatsa at LCA. "He made you feel you were a better athlete than he was. And it just wasn't true."

It was that humble and joyful spirit that students, athletes, and fellow teachers loved.

"I felt super lucky to be tied to him because my four kids had him and talked about him, and everyone talked about how much of an amazing man he was," said Jenna Gudalis, Akatsa'a co-teacher and friend.

As a child, Akatsa excelled at rugby and field hockey, according to an obituary. After moving to the United States, he studied at Eastern Kentucky University and became a PE teacher at LCA. He coached multiple soccer teams as well. Those who knew him say he was hilarious and had a nickname for everyone.

"Coach Akatsa is my hero," Vogel told LEX 18. "It's been an emotional few days thinking about him. He coached me 20 years ago, and I still feel this way about him."

Akatsa was diagnosed with cancer early last year. The school says they will not forget the legacy he leaves behind.

"The kids he taught here over 25 years, and the kids he coached outside of this school, he loved everybody, every day," said Steve Fugmann.

The students who loved him back remember Coach Pete by wearing bucket hats. They're also leaving notes outside his office as a tribute to the man who impacted their lives.

"I think he would want to be remembered as a Godly man," said Gudalis. "He was faithful. He wasn't scared; he knew where he was going."

"I wouldn't be the person I am today if it wasn't for Coach Akatsa," said Vogel.

According to his obituary, a celebration of life is scheduled for October 26th at Southland Christian Church's Harrodsburg Road campus.