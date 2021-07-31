Ledecky not retiring: 'I'm at least going to '24, maybe '28'

There was some discussion as to whether Friday's 800m freestyle final would be the last race of Katie Ledecky's storied career, but the American swimmer did not wait long to say reports of her career's end were great exaggerated.

The 24-year-old Stanford product spoke to NBC shortly after swimming 8:12.57 to beat Ariarne Titmus of Australia and win her second gold of the Tokyo Olympics, giving her seven in her career.

"Oh that was not my last swim," Ledecky said. "I'm at least going to '24, maybe '28. I just knew it was going to be my last swim here. You never take anything for granted. You never know if you're going to be at the next Olympics."

Very good news for fans of swimming, Team USA, and Team USA swimming.

Ledecky has numerous world records and more medals than any female swimmer in history. She will be 27 years old for the 2024 games in Paris.

The American star was the third-oldest swimmer in the 800m final and second-oldest in the 1500m (which she won going away).