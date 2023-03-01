Lee Countians reflect on two-year anniversary of historic flood

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jessica Hernandez said there’s a definite PTSD when it comes to business and home owners in Lee County. Historic flooding from two years ago wiped out the downtown Beattyville area, costing businessowners tens of thousands of dollars in repairs and lost inventory.

“We went into it being brave and thinking 'we’ll come back from this,' but once you’re halfway in and starting to see the bills pile up, there was a time I thought maybe this just isn’t going to happen,” she said on the two-year anniversary of the storm that caused massive flooding here.

Jessica was seated at one of her outdoor dining tables at Los Two Brother’s Mexican Restaurant. She lost another restaurant in Powell County to a fire years ago. That took an emotional toll, and so did this situation in Lee County.

“It was waking up to something you never thought would happen,” she said of all of the water and damage.

Jessica was fortunate, her landlord was an enormous help to her as were her employees, and now business is strong once again. Same for Don Begley. Before we spoke with him, he had sold another car.

“It’s a good anniversary! Everyday is a good day to be here,” he joked.

The flood left its mark inside Begley Auto Sales where water lines are still visible on the walls and some pieces of furniture.

“We had volunteers, a lot of people helping out. But almost everybody on Main Street was flooded out, big time,” Begley added.

Don has lived through many of these storms. He paused to show pictures of the one from 1984 when he had to help flood victims while working at a different car dealership. Despite having to go through the trauma more than once, he refuses to bail out on his home.

“No. I’ve been on Main Street since I was probably thirteen years old. I’m the old guy now,” he said.

Miss Hernandez isn’t old at all. She’s just got an old soul after living through the flood of 2021.

“Storms come and go. You just have to hang in there. It’s all you can do,” she said, before adding that any heavy rain in the forecast serves as a trigger to most everyone in the area.

“It’s made them all a little bit wary. And us too, it really has,” she said.