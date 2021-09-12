Lee County Schools staff member dies, the second in one month

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — We are learning about the death of a Lee County School District staff member.

According to a Facebook post by the district, Bill Bailey was known most for his contagious smile and positive attitude.

Lee County School District, KY Facebook Page

He worked as a custodian. An earlier Facebook post from Lee County Elementary School listed him as one of three staff members battling COVID-19.

Bailey is the second Lee County Schools staff member to die of COVID since the start of the school year.

Heather Antle, an instructional assistant, died two weeks ago after battling the virus.