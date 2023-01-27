Lee County teen welds to a top finish at all-female competition

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — At the Lee County Area Technology Center, one of the state’s top-performing welders is hard at work, but she doesn’t fit the typical welder mold.

“All boys, I’m the only girl,” said Maggie Johnson, describing her senior year welding class.

Johnson got the welding itch at a non-traditional summer camp she attended in middle school. There, girls took carpentry and welding while the boys learned about business and nursing. “Non-traditional” is a term she’s gotten used to as she’s come to love welding and started taking classes at the Lee County ATC.

According to her instructor, Monty Hill, most of the students in the program are boys. In fact, girls are considered non-traditional students.

His class looks a lot like the industry at large.

According to zippia.com, the U.S. has nearly 419,000 certified welders. 94% of those welders are men, only 6% are women.

For Johnson, that statistic only sparks motivation.

“I think the men are more intimidated of me being here than I am of them….but I don't mind,” laughed Johnson.

Of his program’s lone female student, Hill says the class benefits.

“I found too that sometimes girls are more determined, just as Maggie is,” said Hill. “She came into the program. She pushed hard and she exceeded what we’ve been working on.”

It’s Johnson’s skill and confidence that earned her a winning title at the inaugural Future Women of Welding Competition in Louisville recently.

Surrounded by 40 other female welders, Johnson took home more than a trophy.

“It was just overall a really good environment seeing all the other women because I’ve never seen that before,” said Johnson.

For the only girl in the class, perseverance is paying off as she forges a future that’s female.

“I would just say, try it out and if you like it, don't let anything stop you from pursuing it.”

