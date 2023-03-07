LEX 18's Chris Goodman to be off the anchor desk to take care of family health issues

(LEX 18) — Many of our loyal viewers have reached out to us asking where LEX 18 anchor Chris Goodman has been after being off the anchor desk for the past couple of weeks.

We wanted to let you all know he is stepping away for a little bit to take care of family health issues.

Chris is grateful for the outpouring of concern and love and sends it right back to you, our loyal audience.

It's unclear when he will return to the station, but we wanted to let you know Chris is okay and we look forward to seeing him again soon.