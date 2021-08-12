First day hiccups lead to child left on school bus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington mom is puzzled and looking for accountability after she says her daughter was left on the school bus and couldn't be located.

What Shanell Walker thought would be an exciting first day of school for her seven-year-old daughter Kendrea, turned into a mom's worst nightmare. She wasn't at the bus stop after the school day when her father went to pick her up.

"They said she got off with a group of girls, they don't know where she's at," said Shanell. "I was terrified."

She and her husband John Walker dropped everything to get answers Wednesday and were striking out everywhere.

"I had a chance to experience the realness when I was the one at the bus stop and she didn't show up," explained John.

He says they called the school, then called the called bus garage, and eventually, a swarm of police headed out looking for Kendrea.

"Kendrea is smart. She knows our address. At this point, it's 3:45, almost 4:00. I'm thinking the worst. I'm thinking she's in the bushes or in somebody's basement," said Shanell.

WLEX was there for the aftermath and capture police going door to door talking to neighbors.

Eventually, the driver went back to check the bus and that's where they found Kendrea. She was asleep on the empty bus and was missed during the driver's check.

"I don't think that it's just solely on the bus driver," said John. "I think that the school board and the bus whoever controls that, all of them play a factor in this."

Jordan Saas with the Lexington Fire Department says there were three students reported missing yesterday, specifically because of a bus mishap.

When we reached out to Fayette County Public Schools, a spokesperson told in a statement while they can't discuss individual cases, they take their responsibility to deliver students safely seriously and are investigating each of the incidents to determine where a break in protocol make have happened to present future issues.

Full Statement:

"We take very seriously our responsibility to deliver students safely to and from school, and as such, have developed detailed procedures to guide the dismissal and transportation process. There is no room for error when it comes to student safety and these situations were unacceptable. We are investigating each of these incidents to determine where a breakdown in our protocols may have occurred and will take all appropriate steps to prevent future issues of this kind." -Lisa Deffendall, Spokeswoman, Fayette County Public Schools

But for these parents who didn't know where their child was for hours, that response doesn't go far enough.

"I think it's dangerous that the bus that my child was on had kindergarteners to fifth graders and there was no bus monitor," said John. "She had all of those children by herself on the first day of school."