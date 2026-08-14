'A disgrace': Midway resident reports leaks, mold at senior living apartments

MIDWAY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Charlotte Deer's bedroom rug is soaked through, a testament to persistent water problems that have turned her apartment at Midway School Apartments into what she worries could be a health hazard.

"I'm dealing with water coming in the foundation," said Deer, who lives on the bottom floor of the converted early 1900s school building. "It's happened before, and what happened then is the black mold."

The 24-unit complex on the outskirts of downtown Midway houses senior residents in what was once a public school building. While residents praise their neighbors and the building's overall charm, many say they're battling ongoing maintenance issues that property management has failed to adequately address.

Deer said water seepage has caused black mold growth and even mushrooms to sprout in her unit. The problems have affected her health.

"They're so serious that I cough," she said, "From the mold now I actually cough, so there are health issues for me."

Two other residents, who declined to speak on camera, showed similar problems in their apartments. They use towels to absorb water from leaky windows, and one resident pointed to water damage near an electrical outlet.

LEX News Excess water near windows at Midway School Apartments

The residents said they have reported the issues to the office and maintenance crew, who made some repairs, but the problems persist.

LEX NEWS contacted AU Associates in Lexington for comment.

Johan Graham, president of the company, said several windows were caulked in July and that residents can turn in work orders for repairs. When told about mushrooms growing out of a wet rug in a Deer's bedroom, Graham said someone from the company would be on site soon to check and repair other problems. He said AU Associates takes pride in restoring historic properties.

Graham added that in September, the parking lot will be repaired, sealed, and striped.

Deer and other residents say they love their senior community and hope the property management company is easier to reach in the future.

"I think it's a disgrace to live in windows and water coming in and rain coming in, because like I said, this is mostly 55 and older people," Deer said. "And with me, I'm not afraid to speak up."

The apartments are designated as handicap-accessible senior living units, serving a vulnerable population that may have limited housing options.