Arguments set for wrongful death lawsuit in Amber Spradlin murder case

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Prestonsburg city and Floyd County officials are seeking dismissal of a wrongful death lawsuit filed in connection with the 2023 stabbing death of Amber Spradlin, claiming governmental immunity. However, attorneys representing Spradlin's family argue that local leaders were warned the community would be endangered without around-the-clock 911 coverage

On June 18, 2023, Spradlin was found dead inside the home of prominent Prestonsburg dentist Dr. Michael McKinney. Prosecutors say she was stabbed 11 times in the head, neck and face.

The dentist's son, MK McKinney, is charged with her murder and evidence tampering. Dr. Michael McKinney and Josh Mullins face tampering charges.

The 2024 wrongful death lawsuit was filed against both father and son, along with Prestonsburg and Floyd County officials. The plaintiffs claim local leaders breached their ministerial duties when they transferred 911 dispatch services from Kentucky State Police to the Prestonsburg 911 Center about six months before Spradlin's murder.

An early morning 911 call was made from the McKinney home reporting a man — not Spradlin — bleeding and in need of medical help. However, police were never dispatched to the home.

"Well, the gist of this is that when the 911 emergency services was transferred from post 9 at the KSP in Pikeville to Prestonsburg that no attempt was made to ensure that there would be coverage in the county for a law enforcement response," said Dale Golden, the plaintiff's attorney.

In the plaintiff's response for summary judgment by city and county leaders, they state in court documents that before the 911 change, the Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley told leaders at a public meeting that the proposed changes would 'endanger people's lives and cost people their lives.'

The plaintiff's attorneys say government officials ignored warnings about public safety, knowing the local sheriff's department didn't have the funding or staff to respond to overnight 911 calls

They allege the county judge executive had political reasons not to fund the sheriff's office and claim the $400,000 in emergency funding was only provided one month after Spradlin's murder. The funding was used to pay more deputies to cover overnight calls for help.

"Obviously there should have been money allocated to the sheriff's department to provide law enforcement coverage for the county, and we've alleged and we've put forth an affidavit in support of our brief, we've alleged that the reason that money was not allocated was for political reasons," Golden said.

Judge Executive Williams said nothing was political and that the county never had around-the-clock 911 coverage, even under KSP's 911 center. He said he would respond to the other claims once his attorney gets back to him.

Both sides will be in court Wednesday to argue their cases. Read the full response from the Floyd County Judge Executive Williams below.