Bill that would make 'swatting' a felony in Kentucky passes House

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A bill aimed at harshening the penalty for swatting is one step closer to being a law in Kentucky.

Swatting is when someone maliciously falsely reports a crime or an emergency to launch a police response to an unsuspecting person's home. It can put the victims in serious danger, and also create a dangerous situation for police.

A couple in Scott County was a victim of this so-called prank last year. Our LEX 18 Investigates team reported on the situation, a story that was used in State Representative Phillip Pratt's push for the bill.

On Wednesday, the bill passed the state House of Representatives 86 to 7. It will now move on to the Senate for consideration.