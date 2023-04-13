Daughters of Lexington man killed by Tennessee police sue for $30 million

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The daughters of the Lexington man who was shot and killed by police in Tennessee almost a year ago filed a civil lawsuit Wednesday against the agencies involved.

Last April, sisters Lauren Moss and Alex White were preparing for Paul Derrick Moss's funeral.

"We're coming up on it very quickly and the feelings are starting to come back up now since we're so close to the anniversary," said Lauren Moss.

Moss says even after meeting with the Knox County District Attorney's Office, they still have a lot of questions about how the decision was made to shoot and kill their father.

"We want to know how we got to that point, what led up to everything as far as did they assess the situation? Could they have done anything differently? Did they see if he was, you know, armed or did they see if anything before they just fired?" said Alex White.

They traveled to Knoxville in August to try to get those answers.

"They said that there was some type of a struggle in between that time but there's no body cam. There's no anything whatsoever to say what exactly happened during that time," said Lauren Moss.

A year ago, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said Moss led police on a chase across the Kentucky state line into Tennessee.

Police pursued after getting several calls about a reckless driver.

Moss eventually crashed on I-75 and was shot and killed by officers with the Jellico Police Department and the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

After requesting more information about the investigation, TBI said in an email," Our investigation into the incident has been closed at the request of Sixth Judicial District Attorney General Charme Allen. Any additional questions should be directed to her office."

We reached out to the district attorney's office several times but did not receive a response by the time this story was published.

We will update this story once we do.

Moss was unarmed and shot multiple times by officers.

While the DA has decided not to pursue charges, Moss's daughters are moving forward with their own quest to hold someone accountable.

"I hate to say this, but it seems like change does not happen unless you hit somebody where it hurts, which most often it's with money," said White.

It's why the family is now asking for 30 million dollars. The civil complaint was filed on Wednesday by The Law Offices of Luvell L. Glanton, based in Tennessee.

It names Anderson County, the City of Jellico, Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker, Sergeant Denver Waddell, Corporal Christopher Connor, Deputy Whitney Davis, Jellico Police Chief Gary Perkins and Officer Shayne Hurney as defendants.

The lawsuit accuses the agencies involved of using excessive force, negligence, wrongful death, assault and battery, and failure to intervene, thus violating Moss's civil rights.

"This was an uncalled-for execution. Mr. Miles, from what we believe, was looking for care. He sustained a mental health breakdown and was driving erratically," said Luvell L. Glanton Sr.

He says they have viewed the body cam video from the district attorney's office.

"We're gonna get into discovery and see why this man was shot down like he was. So we filed a lawsuit. They have to answer within 20 days after receiving the lawsuit and then a scheduling order will be entered, requiring that we do certain things within a certain amount of time and hopefully we can bring this thing to trial in the next couple of years, bring justice to this family," said Glanton.

Lauren Moss says they will never see justice, but this is a step in the right direction.

"Justice would be him being here or, you know, the officers being criminally held responsible. But restitution is what this route would be," said Lauren Moss.

Of their many claims, lawyers allege Jellico Police Department "stalled the process of purchasing and implanting body and dash cameras as long as possible."

"Two of the at least two of the officers involved in this incident, I believe have resigned and that's from the Jellico Police Department and one reason is because they do not have the equipment they believe they need to safely monitor the streets," said Glanton.

Above all, the sisters hope what they are doing is sending a message.

"If this happens to you or has happened to you, then fight for your loved one. Fight for what is right," said Lauren Moss.

